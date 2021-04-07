Advertisement

State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A State Farm agent is working with a nonprofit to bring baseball and softball to kids in Preston County.

The Preston Little League is a nonprofit that supports over 500 kids by organizing baseball and softball programs. Due to the pandemic, the league was not able to fundraise as they usually do.

Ray Thompson has pledged to make a $10 donation for each new household quoted during the month of April to help the program continue. Thompson has two sons that went through the program growing up. He says, “It was a vital part of what they did, and they really enjoyed it. I think athletics and other extracurricular activities are vital in the kid’s development it teaches them so much.”

Thompson says he expects to donate roughly $1,000 to the nonprofit. You can get a quote by calling 304-329-3387 and mention Preston Little League.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences

Latest News

Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League