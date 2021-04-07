State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A State Farm agent is working with a nonprofit to bring baseball and softball to kids in Preston County.

The Preston Little League is a nonprofit that supports over 500 kids by organizing baseball and softball programs. Due to the pandemic, the league was not able to fundraise as they usually do.

Ray Thompson has pledged to make a $10 donation for each new household quoted during the month of April to help the program continue. Thompson has two sons that went through the program growing up. He says, “It was a vital part of what they did, and they really enjoyed it. I think athletics and other extracurricular activities are vital in the kid’s development it teaches them so much.”

Thompson says he expects to donate roughly $1,000 to the nonprofit. You can get a quote by calling 304-329-3387 and mention Preston Little League.

