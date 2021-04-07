Advertisement

Superintendent responds to former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Taylor County teacher is facing child pornography charges and Superintendent Christy Miller spoke with 5 News about the incident.

Miller says they work hard to provide a safe environment to students and in this instance, it’s no different. She said, “I just got a horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach, thinking, ‘oh my gosh, did this impact our students or did it not?’”

Miller was notified by Bridgeport Police that now former teacher Randy McKinley was facing a child pornography charge. Police say they discovered a Facebook page linked to McKinley with approximately 105 videos and in total, close to 8,000 images of child pornography.

“We work very closely with law enforcement, and when they notified us, of course we went into action,” Miller said.

Miller says they are fortunate to have statewide policies that help promote school safety for students and staff and although both Miller and police say no students within the Taylor County school district were victimized, psychologist Dr. Ed Connor says for the children involved, it can have a lasting effect.

Dr. Connor says, “Sometimes they suffer traumas they can’t get past and need perhaps years of counseling, because when they walk through the streets or go to the grocery store, they wonder, ‘has someone seen me?’”

Dr. Connor also stated that those who take pornographic pictures or videos of minors commonly work in a field that involves children and when thinking about the almost 8000 types of images found by police, Dr. Connor says that too is common.

“It’s very devastating to a child because the very person that we’re supposed to trust and put our faith in, is the one who is exploiting them,” Dr. Connor continued.

Superintendent Miller also says that had this incident directly affected students, they would make sure to assist the children and their families, but she’s thankful it did not.

