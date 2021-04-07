Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
House passes bill declaring Pepperoni Roll official food of West Virginia
House passes bill declaring Pepperoni Roll official food of West Virginia

Latest News

Members of law enforcement testify in the Derek Chauvin trial, shedding light on police...
Chauvin trial: Law enforcement on the stand
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
Nearly 46% of public schools offered five days a week of in-person to all students in February,...
Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions as trial continues
The Senate Parlimentarian has suggested a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation...
Republicans object to cost of Biden infrastructure plan, rise in corporate tax rate