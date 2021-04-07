Advertisement

US trade deficit jumps 4.8% to $71.1 billion in February

FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger...
FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports, with severe weather taking much of the blame from analysts, who were expecting a slightly lower gap.

The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8% above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has stifled global trade for more than a year, but those barriers appear to be falling as millions of people get vaccinated and countries start easing operating restrictions for businesses. Total trade after two months of 2021 is just 1.8% behind where it was at this point last year, before the global economy was blindsided by the pandemic.

The U.S. vaccine rollout, which so far as gotten at least one shot into the arms of more than 100 million Americans, is far ahead of other major global economies in Europe and Asia. Should that trend continue, economists believe it will accelerate a return to “business as usual” and an even wider trade gap as the U.S. economy moves into high gear.

“The trade deficit is poised to widen as the U.S. recovery surges in the spring and summer,” said Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics in a note to clients. “Better health conditions, reopenings, and fiscal stimulus will boost domestic demand and keep a strong pull on imports.”

The higher trade deficit in February reflected a 2.6% decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7% decline in imports, which ticked down from January’s record high of $260.1 billion.

The February goods deficit of $88 billion, up from $85.2 billion in January, was also the highest on record. The $5 billion decrease in exports of goods was stoked by a $2.5 billion dropoff in the capital goods category.

The February services surplus of $16.9 billion was the lowest since January of 2012, tripped up by a decline in exports of travel services. The U.S. generally runs a big deficit in goods and a surplus in services such as travel and transport.

The year-to-date trade deficit after two months of 2021 is $138.9 billion, more than 68% higher than the $82.4 billion for January and February of 2020.

The goods deficit with China grew 11.4% from January to $30.3 billion in February, while the goods deficit with Mexico shrank 42.9% from $11.9 billion to $6.8 billion.

President Joe Biden and his team have been relatively quiet regarding his predecessor’s hardline trade policies. Biden seems to be more focused on domestic policies so far and hasn’t called off former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China or suggested he would scale back tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences

Latest News

Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
This combo of undated handout booking photo provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe