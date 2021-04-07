Van Eric Witt, 44, a resident of the Horseshoe Run Community, passed from this life on Monday, April 5, at his home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Van was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1976, in Myersdale, PA a son of late Dennis Eugene Witt, Sr., and Pauletta Mae VanSickle Witt, who survives. On July 10, 2010, he married Julie Lynn Morris Witt, who survives. Left to cherish his memory are four children, April Dawn Wilson, Cassandra Lynn Allen, Zoie Nicole Taylor Witt and Evan Paul Witt, six siblings, David VanSickle and wife Shelley, Teddi VanSickle, Denny Witt and wife, Thresa, Amber Daughdrill, Lenin Witt and wife, Jennifer, and Phillip Witt and wife, Tia’Ann, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Van in death besides his father were his maternal grandparents, Paul and Norma Van Sickle, his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Rosella Witt Van attended the schools of Uniontown Area School District. His work history included twenty years for Glenn Pyeritz Remodeling, three years for Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration and at the time of his death worked for Accelerated Construction Services. Van was a volunteer fireman for Markleysburg Henry Clay Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed Riding his side by side with his son, watching car shows, and spending time around the campfire with family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday, April 8, from 4PM until 7PM, the funeral hour. Pastor Butch Rice will officiate and Van’s request for cremation will then be honored.

