Victor Eugene “Bumper” Armstrong, 66, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Monday, April 5, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Bumper was born Monday, April 4, 1955, in Elkins, a son of the late William Armstrong and Eloise Shiflett Armstrong. On April 5, 2005, he married the former Roberta McCrary who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are five children, Bumper Paul Armstrong and wife Kasie, Derrick Gene Armstrong, Guy Brandon Armstrong and fiancé Olivia, Tara Denae Wamsley, and Kayla Brooke Wamsley and fiancé Craig, fourteen grandchildren, Christy, Violet, Mariyah, Brooklyn, Noah, Neaven, Brandon, Lukas, Madelyn, Serenity, Eli, Greyson, Brettlee, and Autumn, one great-grandchild, Aria, and one brother, Herman “Binkie” Armstrong and wife Vickie. Bumper attended Tygart’s Valley High School and had been employed as a coal miner for several local mines. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed camping and deer hunting. He also enjoyed playing pool. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Victor Eugene Armstrong. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

