Advertisement

West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of wildfires in West Virginia nearly doubled in the first three months of this year compared to the same period of a year ago, forestry officials said.

The state reported 312 wildfires and nearly 3,000 acres burned between Jan. 1 and March 25. During the same period in 2020, there were were 158 fires and 632 acres burned, the Division of Forestry said in a news release.

Jon T. Wilson, a service forester for Doddridge and Tyler counties, said the increase in fire activity can be attributed to drier weather conditions in March.

“One dry and windy March afternoon can dry the fuels in the forest and ready them for combustion,” he said.

Over the past 10 years, debris burning is responsible for more than one-third of all state wildfires.

During the spring fire season, which runs through May 31, outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences

Latest News

Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League