Where are they now: Leslie Rubin

Leslie Rubin has been at WCHS in Charleston for 11 years and has experience from reporting, to now being the interim news director. Rubin got her start in the news industry at WDTV before she moved back home.

“I don’t have the big market dreams that a lot of young reporters have and that’s great that they have those dreams, but my dream was to come back home which was Charleston and build a family and stay here,” Rubin said.

For several journalists like Rubin, WDTV was a place to get started to learn the ins and outs of the business.

“It’s a wakeup call in a way,” Rubin said. “You prepare yourself in college and but when you’re thrown into it, it’s a totally different ballgame. A lot of people really don’t realize that until their first market.”

Learning all she needed to know in the newsroom at WDTV, Rubin covered several stories throughout the state from the Clarksburg serial killer to the funeral for Robert C. Byrd. But one story she will never forget is the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster in 2010.

“It changed my life; it changed every perspective I had on reporting,” Rubin said.

Not only was the experience eye opening, but Rubin said she realized how much she loved the state when everyone came together during the tragedy.

“They had brought us cookies and lasagna and they were worried about us? I just couldn’t wrap my head around it there were 29 men that they didn’t know if they were alive or dead and they were worried about us,” Rubin said. “I still talk to those families to this day.”

Along with telling stories that she says were remarkable, she says the friends she made taught her so much about journalism and life.

“We grew up together, we experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows. It’s remarkable the friendship you gain along with the knowledge you gain from the people that work around you in newsroom,” Rubin said.

Though she is back in Charleston, Rubin says Clarksburg will always be her home away from home.

“The people there I just love and miss them so much,” Rubin said. “I wouldn’t take my time back there for anything.”

