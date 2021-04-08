Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 8th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the day with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures reach the 80s by the afternoon. However, some clouds begin to move in after lunch time, and they bring scattered showers and scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening. The storms will be brief in fast-moving, so some areas may not see rain or it may move through very rapidly. These rain showers are enough to bring our temperatures on Friday down into the mid-70s, and we continue to see pop-up rain through the day on Friday as well as some isolated and scattered thunderstorms once again in the afternoon. Then, we have a break from the rain and clouds on Saturday morning, but rain sprinkles return in the afternoon despite temperatures remaining in the mid-70s through the day. On Sunday though, our temperatures drop into the mid-60s, and stay there for Monday and Tuesday. So far though, the beginning of our week is looking mostly dry, and although we will see some wind gusts on Monday and Tuesday, we will still see plenty of sunshine.

Today: We warm up under plenty of sunshine. High: 79.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the low 50s. Low: 54.

Friday: Early morning rain followed by a clear afternoon. High: 79.

Saturday: A dry morning with afternoon rain. High: 81.

