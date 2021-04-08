Officials: Shooting incident in Morgantown, police on scene

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a reported shooting in Morgantown on Thursday at around 3 pm, according to Monongalia County 911 Communications Office.

The alleged shooting incident happened near Domino’s’s Pizza on Pleasant Street.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

Morgantown Police are still on scene and are investigating. Stick with 5 News for updates.

