Buckhannon-Upshur downs Lewis County in Route 33 clash, 68-50
Loudin: 23 points
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur led by 10 points after three quarters and pulled away from Lewis County in the fourth to win 68-50.
Its the third straight victory for BU.
Josh Loudin had 23 points to lead the Buccaneers and Will McCauley added 12. Lamar & Ryan Hurst each added 9.
Jaycob Smith had 14 points for LC and Vincent Snuffer added 13.
