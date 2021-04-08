Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting

Latest News

Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek
Generic image of police line
Officials: Shooting incident in Morgantown, police on scene
The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Joe Biden announces new action to curb gun violence. (Source: CNN Newsource)
President Biden takes action on gun control