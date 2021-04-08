Denzil Cowger, 82, lifelong resident of Hacker Valley, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2021. Denzil was born at home on Cowger Hill March 24, 1939 to Hylard and Lena Simmons Cowger. Denzil joined the working world at age 16 and retired at age 62. During that time he was employed in the timber industry running a chain saw and bull dozer. After retirement, Denzil joined his wife full-time in their hand-made basket business and they worked alongside each other over 20 years. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Hacker Valley Sportsman’s Club. He and wife Rose Ann were also once members of the Strawberry Pairs Square-dance Club of Buckhannon. Up until the time of his death he was still largely undefeated at dominoes. He was a man of strong quiet faith. He was a former superintendent at Panther Lick United Methodist Church and a current member of Jerry Run United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Denzil was preceded in death by his sister, Lucealie Gillespie. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Rose Ann Harris Cowger; their two daughters Cindy (Kevin) Miller and Janet (Jeff) Fliegel; grandchildren, Andi (Cody Larkin) Miller, Chloe (Brandon) Henline, Alex Fliegel and Jack Fliegel; great-grandchildren, Gage and Jaxton Henline; siblings, Columbus (Connie) Cowger, Pauline Jordan, Arnel (Karen) Cowger, and Newton (Ruth) Cowger. Denzil is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A walk-through visitation will be held at Jerry Run United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Graveside Service officiated by Pastors Gary Garden and Dave Bowen at Harris Cemetery on Red Gate Farm. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home of Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cowger family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend services are required to practice the social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC and the State of West Virginia, including the wearing of facial coverings.

