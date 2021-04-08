East Fairmont returns to court with win over Liberty, 50-45

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Playing in its first game in over two weeks due to COVID-19, East Fairmont earned its first win of the season downing Liberty, 50-45.

The Mountaineers trailed by as many as 17 in the third quarter but came back to take a 38-37 advantage with a minute to play in the quarter. Liberty ended the third on a 22-6 run.

However, the Bees struck back in the fourth to secure the lead and seal it with free throws. Evan Parr paced East Fairmont with a game-high 16 points. Carter Saunders added 10.

For LHS, Jordan Jones notched a team-high 12. Noah McKim ad 11.

With the victory, EFHS improves to 1-5 overall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.