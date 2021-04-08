Fairmont man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.
On March 29, William Paul Thompson sexually assaulted a 12-year-old, according to the criminal complaint.
Police say Thompson, 58, admitted to the assault. The facts of this case were also corroborated in a statement made by the victim, the complaint reads.
Thompson has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at more than $175,000.
