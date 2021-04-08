Health officials report 446 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 446 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 144,820.

A total of 538,123 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 369,896 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,735.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Barbour County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, a 49-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and an 81-year old female from Pendleton County.

“Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease.”

DHHR officials said 6,981 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,326), Berkeley (11,094), Boone (1,801), Braxton (845), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,495), Calhoun (258), Clay (420), Doddridge (525), Fayette (3,124), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,214), Greenbrier (2,550), Hampshire (1,654), Hancock (2,657), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,266), Jackson (1,837), Jefferson (4,185), Kanawha (13,514), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,372), Logan (2,973), Marion (4,007), Marshall (3,208), Mason (1,908), McDowell (1,440), Mercer (4,439), Mineral (2,694), Mingo (2,347), Monongalia (8,773), Monroe (1,035), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,418), Ohio (3,937), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,763), Putnam (4,675), Raleigh (5,825), Randolph (2,472), Ritchie (646), Roane (551), Summers (739), Taylor (1,168), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,801), Wayne (2,779), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,202), Wirt (371), Wood (7,505), Wyoming (1,861).

