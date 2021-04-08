High school student dies after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with Kanawha County Schools say the shooting victim was a student at Capital High School.

Kanawha County Schools has sent a crisis team to the school Thursday and is also providing additional support at West Side Middle School and Mary C. Snow Elementary School.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. Wednesday night along Central Avenue near the Jarrett Terrace apartments.

Dispatchers say the victim was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

No other details have been released.

