Justin Keith Craig, 34, of Monongah, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 24, 1987 in Fairmont; the son of Keith and Beverly (Simmons) Craig of Fairmont. Justin was a Christian by faith. He worked as an equipment and drill operator for Menard USA and Vincents Excavating. Justin loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his wife, Mandi (Rogers) Craig of Monongah; his daughter, Amelia Rose Craig of Monongah; his sister, Angela Coffindaffer and her husband, Jason of Fairmont; his in-law, Doris, and Scott Rogers of Winfield; his brother-in-law, Josh Rogers of Fairmont; his nieces and nephews, Aubree Coffindaffer, Matthias Coffindaffer and Audra Rogers; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James Saunders, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

