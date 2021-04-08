Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! What a warm day it is out there! Back in 1954, the record for Clarksburg was 84F. At 3 pm we were nearly there at 83F. Around the area, temperatures were also close to ties or breaking the daily record as well. With all this heat we’re also seeing the first chance in showers and possible thunderstorms coming into our area tonight. Since we’re talking about the convective type pop-up showers, it’s hard to pinpoint right at the moment who will be affected, but we’re not expecting these showers to be large or widespread. And we don’t expect to see much in terms of accumulation. If showers pass through, expect to see only a trace to maybe 2/10th of an inch. Friday and Saturday are both looking to be beautiful days with temperatures near 80F and less humid. But starting later on Saturday, another system will be moving through, bringing some heavy showers into early Sunday morning. The rest of the day on Sunday will be mostly cloudy, cooler and with intermittent showers. By Sunday evening we’ll see some improvements that will follow into Monday. On a totally different piece of weather info, Colorado State University has issued its 2021 hurricane predictions and they are saying to expect an above-average year in the number of tropical systems. This all due to an already warm Atlantic basin. Something to keep in mind now that we’re beginning to make travel plans, possibly along the Gulf Coast or down to the islands. Have a great day everyone!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with possible showers: Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy: High 79

Saturday: Partly cloudy, possible shower late: High: 81

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and showers: High: 68

