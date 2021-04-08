Advertisement

Michaels opens in Clarksburg

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new craft store opened and started off with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

A new Michaels is located on Emily drive in Clarksburg. The mayor and other city council members helped celebrate the opening.

Store employees say the support from other businesses in the area is great. Officials say the team has a lot of experience in crafting. Michaels store manager Teresa Majercin says the team is excited to serve the city.

“There’s a huge need in the community, we really don’t have a place to buy crafts unless you’re looking online or driving all the way up to Morgantown so it’s nice to be in the community and be wanted and be able to support the people,” said Majercin.

The manager says Sunday is the official grand opening with prizes and giveaways.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Morgantown man shot, police looking for suspect
UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

FIRE IN CLARKSBURG
Clarksburg Easter fire effects single mom
Sen. Joe Manchin speaking about the American Relief Plan in front of a crowd at the Monongalia...
Senator Manchin voices approval of President Biden’s gun control measures
Michaels opens in Clarksburg
Michaels opens in Clarksburg
JROTC
JROTC