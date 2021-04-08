Michaels opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new craft store opened and started off with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

A new Michaels is located on Emily drive in Clarksburg. The mayor and other city council members helped celebrate the opening.

Store employees say the support from other businesses in the area is great. Officials say the team has a lot of experience in crafting. Michaels store manager Teresa Majercin says the team is excited to serve the city.

“There’s a huge need in the community, we really don’t have a place to buy crafts unless you’re looking online or driving all the way up to Morgantown so it’s nice to be in the community and be wanted and be able to support the people,” said Majercin.

The manager says Sunday is the official grand opening with prizes and giveaways.

