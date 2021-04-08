Advertisement

Morgantown sophomore Riggs tabbed Gatorade WV Girls XC Runner of the Year

Second consecutive Mohigan to win the award
Riggs Gatorade
Riggs Gatorade(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Gatorade Player of the Year award is coming to Morgantown High School.

Mohigan sophomore runner Irene Riggs was announced as the 2021 Gatorade WV Girls cross country runner of the year on Thursday.

Its now back to back MHS runners to win the award, as now junior Lea Hatcher took it home in 2020.

“We really try to motivate each other so its really nice,” Riggs said on her relationship with Hatcher. “We go through a lot of the same things as runners so its nice to be able to always have someone to talk to about things whether its school or injuries.”

Riggs won the 2021 AAA XC meet with a time of 17:59.82, 29 seconds faster than the second place finisher. She set a personal best of 17:51.3 in the 5K race at the UHS Covid Classic earlier in the season.

The sophomore is excited to participate in her first season of track with MHS, as her freshman campaign was canceled due to COVID-19. Her main events are the 1 mile & 2 mile.

