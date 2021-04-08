Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth

PENSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pensboro woman is behind bars after police say she gave birth to a child in her shower at home, and did not attempt to render aid to the child or call 911.

On April 4, Elizabeth Marie Saxton gave birth to an infant child while taking a shower at her home in Ritchie County, according to the criminal complaint. Saxton, 31, stated that the infant was blue in color and was not breathing. Police say she did not attempt to resuscitate the infant and did not call 911.

Saxton told police that she then wrapped the baby in a white towel and placed it beside her bed.

Saxton has been charged with child neglect resulting in death and concealment of a deceased human body. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bail.

