Scene of deadly March house fire in Elkins cleared one month later with no remnants remaining

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has learned new information of the house fire on River St. that resulted in two casualties on March 9.

City staff announced Wednesday, April 7, the scene is finally clear, almost exactly a month after the fire occurred.

A photo was posted on the City of Elkins Facebook page, showing the bare site where the house once stood.

