Sen. Manchin says he will not eliminate or weaken the filibuster

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the Senate chamber following a procedural vote on the...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the Senate chamber following a procedural vote on the nomination of Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's pick to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Sen. Joe Manchin III says he “will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster” in an opinion piece posted in the Washington Post Wednesday evening.

Manchin, a key member of the Democratic party in an evenly divided Senate, is the determining factor in most party-line votes since January 20th.

With the filibuster in place, Democrats need to sway at least 10 Republicans to vote in favor of major legislation. Sen. Manchin asserts that the filibuster is needed to protect democracy and calls for his fellow senators to “end these political games, and to usher a new era of bipartisanship where we find common ground on the major policy debates facing our nation.”

