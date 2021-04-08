Sen. Manchin says he will not eliminate or weaken the filibuster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Sen. Joe Manchin III says he “will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster” in an opinion piece posted in the Washington Post Wednesday evening.

Manchin, a key member of the Democratic party in an evenly divided Senate, is the determining factor in most party-line votes since January 20th.

The filibuster is a critical tool to protecting that input and our democratic form of government.

With the filibuster in place, Democrats need to sway at least 10 Republicans to vote in favor of major legislation. Sen. Manchin asserts that the filibuster is needed to protect democracy and calls for his fellow senators to “end these political games, and to usher a new era of bipartisanship where we find common ground on the major policy debates facing our nation.”

