Senator Manchin voices approval of President Biden’s gun control measures

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin III returned to West Virginia Thursday to sell President Biden’s American Relief Plan in his home state.

Flanked by State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, Manchin’s staff handed out fliers reading “Senator Manchin voted YES for COVID-19 Relief, Rebuilding Infrastructure and Strengthening West Virginia’s Economy.”

The Monongalia County Commission chambers were filled with people and lined with branded signs showing the benefits of the plan for West Virginia as the Senator touted his success.

“Farmington, I am from Farmington,” exclaimed Sen. Machin. “They are getting $150,000. We have never received $150,000.”

Prior to beginning the conference, the Senator spoke with local media about the American Relief Plan.

“There has been excitement all the way around. We are waiting for the plans to finally come out of the treasury and then the money should follow,” Sen. Manchin said.

During that press briefing, Sen. Manchin voiced his support for President Biden’s gun control measures, announced Thursday morning.

“A lot of the things I heard are just called common gun sense,” Sen. Manchin said. “I know people are scared to death, ‘oh they are going to take our guns.’ I don’t know a single Democrat or Republican who wants to take your guns.”

Senator Manchin encouraged people to calm down, advocating for common gun sense and supporting the use of background checks and the control of “ghost guns,” which are homemade guns.

When asked about how he feels over the use of executive action to extend gun control, Manchin referred to his support of President Donald Trump using executive action to limit bump stocks in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.