Single mom loses everything in Easter house fire, thanks community for the support

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After the devastating fire in Clarksburg on Easter, the community has continuously showed their support.

Stacey Nichols and her son lived in one of the homes that burnt down, and she says it’s those close to her and the community that is helping her get through it.

“I got a phone call and I actually thought they were trying to be funny, and I was like, ‘April Fool’s Day was a few days ago,’” said Nichols. “I got a few more phone calls during the drive from Morgantown kind of making it real, that it’s totally gone.”

Now, hardly a week later, the news is still sinking in for Nichols. “At night we go to bed and I think, I want to go home you know, but we’ll get another one [home] and we’ll be okay.”

Nichols and her 4-year-old son, Dominic, have been staying in a hotel with help from her job. She says her family and the community have played a huge role in getting them through this.

“I’m looking for a place at the moment, but as far as furniture and clothes and everything, we’re going to be just fine,” she said.

Nichols says this isn’t the first tragedy she’s lived through. Originally from New Orleans, she faced Hurricane Katrina. Now after losing a second home nearly 16 years later, she says everyone’s eagerness to help has made it a little easier to move forward.

She continued, “I’ve just really never been more grateful. You would think with a tragedy like this you wouldn’t feel that way but really there is so much positivity coming out of it. We couldn’t have more love and support.”

The Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort organization will be collecting supplies at the Kelly Miller Community Center, where there will be a drive-thru drop-off on both Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10. Friday’s hours are 10am to 6pm. Saturday’s hours are 10am to 2pm. The Kelly Miller Community Center is located at 408 EB Saunders Way in Clarksburg.

There is also a GoFundMe to help Nichols and her son.

