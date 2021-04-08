Trinity’s Jackson forced to grow up fast on & off the court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity sophomore guard Gavin Jackson is the undoubted leader of a very young Warrior team.

He’s averaging a team best 19 points a game, 3 assists & 3 rebounds.

He worked extremely hard this summer, knowing that he would see a big role on the court for first year head coach Rick Hill.

“He’s been telling me to calm down and stop shooting first shots without any passes,” Jackson said on Hill. “I’ve just been working the ball around with my team, getting open shots and making them.”

While the Warriors have relied on Jackson to be their leader on the court, he also saw his role expanded at home.

On March 11, Gavin’s father Michael passed away from lung failure that was caused by being shot back on January 28 at VooDoo Lounge on Wheeling Island.

In the time between the shooting and his father’s passing, Gavin was back and forth between practices & games to Ruby Memorial Hospital where his father was staying. He never missed a game.

“I know that’s exactly what he would want me to do. He would want me to get my butt out there and go to work.,” Jackson said.

At just 16 years old, Jackson has taken it upon himself to be the anchor of his family; his two sisters Zoey (6) & Avriana (19) & his mom Tonya.

“He’s taught me that anytime that he’s not there, I’m the second man of the house. Now I’m the only guy there so I have to do what I have to do.”

Gavin & his entire family have also found comfort on the basketball court: Gavin by playing, and his mom & sisters by watching him ball out.

Trinity (6-4) has one week left of the regular season before their first postseason in AAA begins next weekend.

