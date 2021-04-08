Advertisement

West Virginia Senate passes bill barring transgender athlete participation

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Senate on Thursday passed a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in sports under the gender they identify with.

HB 3293 passed the senate with a vote of 18-15.

The West Virginia House passed a similar bill on March 26. The bill will now make its way back to House for concurrence.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting

Latest News

Generic image of police line
Officials: Shooting incident in Morgantown, police on scene
William Paul Thompson
Fairmont man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old
City of Morgantown faces lawsuit following sexual harassment incident involving Morgantown...
City of Morgantown faces lawsuit following sexual harassment incident involving Morgantown Officer
Elizabeth Marie Saxton
Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth