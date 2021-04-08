West Virginia Senate passes bill barring transgender athlete participation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Senate on Thursday passed a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in sports under the gender they identify with.

HB 3293 passed the senate with a vote of 18-15.

The West Virginia House passed a similar bill on March 26. The bill will now make its way back to House for concurrence.

