City of Morgantown faces lawsuit following sexual harassment incident involving Morgantown Officer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has filed a lawsuit against the City of Morgantown for failing to protect her privacy following a sexual harassment incident with a Morgantown Police Officer.

The woman, referred to in the lawsuit as H.M., has worked for the Morgantown Police Department for 13 years. She was sexually harassed by a Morgantown Police Officer and co-worker in 2016. She filed a report, police conducted an internal investigation and the incident was concluded to H.M.’s satisfaction.

In December 2020, a third party filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for documents on H.M.’s sexual harassment case.

In January 2021, the City of Morgantown released the entire sexual harassment investigative file to a third party without redacting any of H.M.’s sensitive or personal information. The third party posted H.M.’s sexual harassment case publicly online.

The lawsuit argues “disclosing the identity of sexual harassment victims with no attempt to obscure, redact or protect their person information is an unreasonable invasion of privacy.”

H.M.’s lawsuit accuses the City of Morgantown of negligence, invasion of privacy, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent retention, hiring, and supervision.

