Advertisement

W.Va. contractor accused of substandard work sentenced to prison

Ben Burns, a contractor who was under legal scrutiny for delivering substandard work -- and no...
Ben Burns, a contractor who was under legal scrutiny for delivering substandard work -- and no work at all in some cases – was sentenced Wednesday to prison for one charge he was facing.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A contractor accused of taking money for delivering substandard work -- and no work at all in some cases – was sentenced Wednesday to prison for one charge he faced. He also must pay some of the victims back.

The Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office released that information, saying Ben Burns pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining money by false pretenses. He was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the victims in the case.

Last November, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office won a $256,000 judgment against Burns, whom the attorney general’s office received 21 complaints about for collecting payment but delivering substandard work -- or no work at all.

WSAZ extensively covered the allegations against Burns, including this story.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting

Latest News

Generic image of police line
Officials: Shooting incident in Morgantown, police on scene
West Virginia Senate passes bill barring transgender athlete participation
William Paul Thompson
Fairmont man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old
City of Morgantown faces lawsuit following sexual harassment incident involving Morgantown...
City of Morgantown faces lawsuit following sexual harassment incident involving Morgantown Officer
Elizabeth Marie Saxton
Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth