Advertisement

WVU falls to Akron in 2 OT heartbreaker, 3-2

Mountaineers drop to 5-3 & 3-3 in MAC play
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia battled Akron in to double overtime before the golden goal came for the Zips off the head of Hazem Sobhy.

Sophomore forward Luke McCormick netted his first goal of the year in the 43rd minute and Dyon Dromers tapped home a penalty kick with 5 minutes to play to send the game to overtime.

The Mountaineers drop to 5-3 & 3-3 in MAC play. They play at Northern Illinois on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

Latest News

Lamar Hurst
Buckhannon-Upshur downs Lewis County in Route 33 clash, 68-50
East Fairmont boys basketball
East Fairmont returns to court with win over Liberty, 50-45
Courtesy: NCAA
East Fairmont’s Laya Brings Home D2 National Title
Dante Stills
New Leaders Emerging for WVU Football