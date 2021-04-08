WVU falls to Akron in 2 OT heartbreaker, 3-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia battled Akron in to double overtime before the golden goal came for the Zips off the head of Hazem Sobhy.

Sophomore forward Luke McCormick netted his first goal of the year in the 43rd minute and Dyon Dromers tapped home a penalty kick with 5 minutes to play to send the game to overtime.

The Mountaineers drop to 5-3 & 3-3 in MAC play. They play at Northern Illinois on Sunday.

