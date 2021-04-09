Active Coivd-19 Numbers pass 7000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Active cases of covid-19 in West Virginia now exceed 7000. This is the first time we have passed that number since end of February.

Active cases have been on the rise for the past three days.

New cases and hospitalizations are both up from yesterday. State health officials reported 479 new cases today.

On the vaccination front, West Virginia surpassed 400,000 fully vaccinated residents

