Active Coivd-19 Numbers pass 7000

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Active cases of covid-19 in West Virginia now exceed 7000. This is the first time we have passed that number since end of February.

Active cases have been on the rise for the past three days.

New cases and hospitalizations are both up from yesterday. State health officials reported 479 new cases today.

On the vaccination front, West Virginia surpassed 400,000 fully vaccinated residents

