A.G. Patrick Morrisey threatens legal action against Biden Administration’s gun control measures

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” said President Biden during a news conference Thursday.

President Biden announced several measures to curb gun violence in response to a week that saw a series of mass shootings nationwide.

But, the President’s actions mark an overreach of the executive’s office in the eyes of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

“One of my principal duties is to defend the Constitution, protect citizens’ gun rights,” A.G. Morrisey said. “I am not going to let the federal government run roughshod over our citizens’ rights.”

Within hours of President Biden’s conference, Morrisey teamed up with other state Attorney’s General to evaluate the legality of the executive orders.

“You can’t just bypass the states. You can’t just simply say ‘there is a problem, we are going to regulate it. You have to pass new laws if you want to go down that path,” A.G. Morrisey said.

He says he has concerns over the process President Biden is taking to enact his policies, using executive orders to bypass Congress, and the substance of policies like red flag laws.

But activists say President Biden’s actions are the first step in making the nation safer.

“We are totally on board at Mom’s Demand Action that President Biden is right. This is a public health crisis,” said Robert Avsec, volunteer social media lead for the West Virginia chapter of the organization.

Avsec says there is a growing concern over gun violence in the Mountain State. Not only crime but in the use of firearms in suicide.

“With West Virginia being 13th in the nation in suicides by firearm and 16th in the nation of gun deaths per 100,000 people, what are you as the Attorney General doing to make it safer for West Virginians?” Avsec questioned.

Gun control activist group Giffords, named and founded by the Arizona Congresswoman who was shot in 2011, rates West Virginia’s gun control policies an “F”.

