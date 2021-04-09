Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the...
The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Morgantown man shot, police looking for suspect
Elizabeth Marie Saxton
Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
William Paul Thompson
Fairmont man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting

Latest News

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves addresses the 67th session...
Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as...
Active Coivd-19 Numbers pass 7000
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
Rapper-actor DMX dead at 50
Anna Hamelin Severe WX
Anna Hamelin Severe WX