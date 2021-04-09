Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 9th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the day with some scattered cloud cover, but the clouds decrease headed into the afternoon, and our temperatures rise into the upper 70s. The afternoon and evening will be absolutely gorgeous, so certainly head outside if you have the opportunity. The temperatures only fall into the mid-50s overnight, and Saturday will be another gorgeous day. Temperatures again rise into the upper 70s, but a chance for some scattered showers begins around 3 pm. We also see some strong wind gusts of about 25 miles per hour moving in at this time, accompanied by some clouds. The rain continues through the evening and overnight hours into Sunday morning, so our temperatures are only able to reach highs in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. The rain starts to taper off on Sunday afternoon, and some strong wind gusts once again help to move the sprinkles out of our region. We dry out by Monday, but temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 60s for the daytime high, although we see plenty of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday are also looking dry, with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds through both days.

Today: We warm up under plenty of sunshine. High: 79.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Low: 55.

Saturday: A dry and sunny day with late night rain. High: 81.

Sunday: Morning showers and cooler temperatures. High: 68.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.