BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite 21 points from William Forbush and 13 from Aiden Singleton, Braxton County (8-4) fell to Clay County (10-2), 74-58.

The loss snapped the Eagles six game win streak.

Curtis Litton had 19 points for the Panthers and Ethan Burkhammer added 16.

