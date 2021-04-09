BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Donald Rodetsky, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 20, 1938, in Rivesville; the son of the late Steven P. and Antoinette (Solovieff) Rodetsky. Donald worked 30years for Spring Grove Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland and 19 years as a bus driver for the Senior Center in Fairmont. He was an active member and a volunteer at Everlasting Covenant Church. Donald is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Herbert of Fairmont, Tammy Hicks and her husband, Matthew of Lansing Michigan, and Susan Nuzum and her husband, Anthony of Fairmont; his son, Harry “Hank” White and his wife, Peachy of Fairmont; seven grandchildren, Robert “Bobby” Nichols, Alicia Riggs, Harry “Buddy” White, Austin White, Samantha Kennedy, Dana Grimm and Jessica Schocknesse; his brother, Steve Rodetsky of Fairfax, PA.; his three nieces, Susan, Christine and Kathy; his two nephews, Billy and Bobby. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Rodetsky, who died on December 20, 2020; his daughter, Roberta “Birdy” White; his grandson, Steven Hicks his sister-law, Hanna Rodetsky; and his nephew, David Rodetsky. In keeping with his wishes, Donald will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James Saunders, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

