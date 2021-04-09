Advertisement

FirstEnergy’s Educate to Elevate program expands to Fairmont

By Jasmin Adous
Apr. 9, 2021
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - FirstEnergy has partnered with Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University.

“Educate to Elevate” offers employees the option to pursue associate or bachelor’s degree programs in business.

The program launched last year for employees in Ohio.

Tuition reimbursement is based on successful completion of coursework.

So far,13 of the company’s employees enrolled in Pierpont.

“Later down the line I had a son so I knew at that point that I needed to jump on the opportunity,” said advanced customer service associate Alecia Lee.

Lee plans to finish her degree and become an analyst within the company.

