Former Mountaineer James Long to serve as head coach of Best Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard & current head coach of West Virginia Tech James Long will serve as the head coach of Best Virginia in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

The 2-million dollar winner-take-all tourney is slated to take place in July. The Mountaineers did not participate in the 2020 event due to COVID-19 issues.

Long replaces Notre Dame head man & former WVU guard Jarrod West, who served as the head coach in the Mountaineers first appearance in the TBT in 2019.

Morgantown head boys basketball coach Dave Tallman returns to the staff as an assistant coach. Current Wheeling assistant & Mountaineer great Da’Sean Butler will serve as an assistant. He retired from playing over the summer.

Assistant GM Greg Richardson is back as well to manage the team alongside assistant GM/ player John Flowers.

Former Mountaineers Juwan Staten, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian & Flowers have all signed up to play for the team again this season.

