Advertisement

Former Mountaineer James Long to serve as head coach of Best Virginia

Current head coach of WVU Tech
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard & current head coach of West Virginia Tech James Long will serve as the head coach of Best Virginia in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

The 2-million dollar winner-take-all tourney is slated to take place in July. The Mountaineers did not participate in the 2020 event due to COVID-19 issues.

Long replaces Notre Dame head man & former WVU guard Jarrod West, who served as the head coach in the Mountaineers first appearance in the TBT in 2019.

Morgantown head boys basketball coach Dave Tallman returns to the staff as an assistant coach. Current Wheeling assistant & Mountaineer great Da’Sean Butler will serve as an assistant. He retired from playing over the summer.

Assistant GM Greg Richardson is back as well to manage the team alongside assistant GM/ player John Flowers.

Former Mountaineers Juwan Staten, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian & Flowers have all signed up to play for the team again this season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Morgantown man shot, police looking for suspect
Elizabeth Marie Saxton
Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
William Paul Thompson
Fairmont man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old

Latest News

Braxton
Braxton County falls to Clay County, 74-58
Rupert
Rupert, Ritchie outlast RCB, 38-35
Malik Curry
Former Old Dominion guard Malik Curry to transfer to WVU
Gavin Jackson
Trinity’s Jackson forced to grow up fast on & off the court