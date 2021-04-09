Former Old Dominion guard Malik Curry to transfer to WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have landed their second Conference USA player of the week via the NCAA transfer portal.

As per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Old Dominion senior guard Malik Curry has committed to West Virginia.

He was a second team all-Conference USA selection this past season and averaged close to 16 points a game, 4 rebounds and 4 assists this past season for ODU.

Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry has committed to West Virginia, per his AAU coach James Johns. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 9, 2021

Curry joins FIU transfer Dimon Carrigan in the gold & blue, as the forward announced his commitment earlier this week. Curry dropped a career-high 27 points against Carrigan’s team on January 2.

