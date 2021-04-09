Advertisement

Former Old Dominion guard Malik Curry to transfer to WVU

Averaged 16 points a game in 2020-21
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have landed their second Conference USA player of the week via the NCAA transfer portal.

As per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Old Dominion senior guard Malik Curry has committed to West Virginia.

He was a second team all-Conference USA selection this past season and averaged close to 16 points a game, 4 rebounds and 4 assists this past season for ODU.

Curry joins FIU transfer Dimon Carrigan in the gold & blue, as the forward announced his commitment earlier this week. Curry dropped a career-high 27 points against Carrigan’s team on January 2.

