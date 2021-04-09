Advertisement

Gov. Justice calls on delegate to apologize after behavior that “mimicked a mob”

West Virginia State Capitol
West Virginia State Capitol(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed behavior that happened within the legislature.

He says the House viewed an issue one way and the Senate viewed the issue another way “not long ago.” They came into a conference with one another and it got “semi-out of control.” Governor Justice said it mimicked the look of a mob in the State Capitol. Then, Justice says Delegate Joe Jeffries (R-Putnam) got up screaming obscenities.

The governor says he is calling upon West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to require Delegate Jeffries to make a public apology to Senator Trump, Senator Clements, Senator Stephen Baldwin and all of the senators.

“It is absolutely just vulgar. It is disrespecting the great House that we’re in in every way. It is comments that should have zero tolerance and this man should be kicked out of the House period or he should absolutely be told he should make a public apology,” said Gov. Justice.

