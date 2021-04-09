Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another warmer-than-average day, with highs that actually reached into the low-80s in some areas. We then saw some rain come from the west, as a large system from the west moves northeast. Tonight, more rain showers will be moving in, as a frontal boundary continues hanging around near WV. You’ll want an umbrella and to take it slow tonight. Lows will be in the upper-50s, thanks to southerly winds. By tomorrow morning, the rain leaves, and skies clear in the afternoon, so we’ll warm up into the mid-70s. Depending on how much energy is in the atmosphere, we might see an isolated shower, but mostly, just expect sunshine, with a few clouds. Over the weekend, we start out dry and see highs in the upper-70s, but by Saturday afternoon and evening, another low-pressure system moves into the Ohio River Valley, giving us another round of showers and thunderstorms. This will only bring about 0.5 inches of rain at the most, but considering how dry we have been for the past few days, we desperately need some rain. Heading into next week, temperatures will drop into the more seasonable 60s.

Tonight: A few rain showers tonight, but they let up in the early-morning hours. Otherwise, cloudy and mild. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: A few showers in the mountains by early-morning. Otherwise, we start drying out by the afternoon, allowing skies to clear and highs to be in the 70s. A pop-up shower is possible, but overall, we should be dry. High: 79.

Saturday: The morning starts out dry and partly cloudy, with plenty of warm air lifting into WV. But by late-afternoon and evening, plenty of rain showers move in, as a frontal boundary lifts into WV. The rain leaves late-overnight. High: 81.

Sunday: A few rain showers on Sunday, along with much more seasonable highs and clouds coming in. High: 68.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.