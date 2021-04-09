Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!! Some of you may have seen that line of quick thunderstorms pass through this afternoon with hail also coming down. Those thunderstorms have moved east. What’s left for the day is nicer weather. But can’t rule out the odd sprinkle or two. As we begin the weekend, Saturday will be a great day! Temperatures will be warmer and plenty of sun. But later in the evening, expect to see some showers and possible strong thunderstorms coming in from the south. I think the timing of those thunderstorms will like be after midnight. But the models are indicating that they can be quite strong and severe. Strong winds, large hail and the possibility of a tornado or two could accompany these storms. We’ll continue to update you on these expected storms throughout Saturday. After that initial band of storms moves through, Sunday morning will likely continue to be wet with intermittent showers moving through. Sunday afternoon begins to improve and it looks like Monday will start the week off nicely with plenty of sun and some cooler temperatures.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 79

Sunday: Morning showers then decreasing clouds: High: 61

Monday: Partly cloudy: High: 73

