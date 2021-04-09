Advertisement

Man arrested after pursuit by Clarksburg Police

During the pursuit, Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of...
During the pursuit, Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of Brickside Bar and Grill.(North Central Regional Jail)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man led police on a pursuit Thursday after allegedly stealing a white Enterprise van from the Goodwill parking lot in Bridgeport.

According to the criminal complaint, The pursuit began when Robert Jackson passed a Harrison County Deputy coming down the road from Lodgeville Apartments in the stolen van.

During the pursuit, Police say Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of Brickside Bar and Grill.

Police say he drove through multiple business parking lots before stopping at Lucky Day Pawn Shop on Tolley Drive.

The pursuit continued on foot over the embankment until Jackson was apprehended.

He’s being charged with grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
UPDATE: Morgantown man shot, police looking for suspect
Elizabeth Marie Saxton
Ritchie County woman facing charges after baby dies during at-home birth
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
William Paul Thompson
Fairmont man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting

Latest News

W.Va. House unanimously rejects Senate amendment to bill eliminating personal income tax
W.Va. House unanimously rejects Senate amendments to bill eliminating personal income tax
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as...
Active Covid-19 Numbers pass 7000
West Virginia State Capitol
Gov. Justice calls on delegate to apologize after behavior that “mimicked a mob”
Anna Hamelin Severe WX
Anna Hamelin Severe WX