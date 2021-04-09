Man arrested after pursuit by Clarksburg Police

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man led police on a pursuit Thursday after allegedly stealing a white Enterprise van from the Goodwill parking lot in Bridgeport.

According to the criminal complaint, The pursuit began when Robert Jackson passed a Harrison County Deputy coming down the road from Lodgeville Apartments in the stolen van.

During the pursuit, Police say Jackson nearly hit a Clarksburg Police cruiser head on in front of Brickside Bar and Grill.

Police say he drove through multiple business parking lots before stopping at Lucky Day Pawn Shop on Tolley Drive.

The pursuit continued on foot over the embankment until Jackson was apprehended.

He’s being charged with grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference.

