M.O.R.E steps up to help families that lost homes to fire on Easter

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort is stepping up to help two families that lost their homes to a fire on Easter Sunday.

The organization collected donations and letters for those families.

Sitting outside of the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg, the group urged community members to drop off supplies that could help them as they get back on their feet.

Jay McCoy from the organization wants the families to know, the community is there for them no matter what.

“When we learned about the house fires of the families, they were part of this community. I don’t personally know them but I could probably walk to where their houses...were,” said McCoy.

The group will be collecting donations again this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

