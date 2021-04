BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Phil Coyne worked as an usher for the Pittsburgh Pirates for over 80 years, before retiring in 2017.

He passed away this week at 102 years old, just a month before his 103rd birthday.

5′s Alan Dye got a chance to inteview Phil 6 years ago. Above is his story from April 16, 2015.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the news of the passing of long-time usher Phil Coyne.



Today, we remember the life and many fond moments we have all shared with Phil.



Our deepest condolences to the Coyne family and the many friends Phil made throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/0CJyutXSZ1 — Pirates (@Pirates) April 9, 2021

