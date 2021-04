BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophomore forward Rebekah Rupert scored 16 points as AA Ritchie County upset AAA Robert C. Byrd, 38-35.

Sydney Nelson added 11 for the Rebels & Sofia Bee had 5 points and 8 rebounds.

Victoria Sturm paced the Flying Eagles with 15 points and Carleigh Curotz had 7 points and 6 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.