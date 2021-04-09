Advertisement

West Virginia adds Oregon State transfer guard Samuel

Third transfer addition for WVU this offseason
Oregon State's Savannah Samuel (24) plays during an NCAA basketball game against Utah on...
Oregon State's Savannah Samuel (24) plays during an NCAA basketball game against Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)(Amanda Loman | AP)
Apr. 9, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have added a third transfer via the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Oregon State freshman guard Savannah Samuel will join the Mountaineers in 2020-21 and have four years of eligibility remaining.

She averaged 3 points in 11.5 minutes of action as a rookie for the Beavers.

Head coach Mike Carey originally recruited Samuel out of St. Francis HS in Georgia before she signed with Oregon State.

She joins Xavier transfer guard Ari Gray & Mississippi State transfer forward Yemiyah Morris as the Mountaineers new additions.

