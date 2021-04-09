Advertisement

Wrestlers compete for spots in Final Four on Day 1 of A-AA Region I tournament

Semifinals & finals set for Saturday at the Fairmont armory
Mikey Jones
Mikey Jones(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wrestling season has transition into playoff mode with regionals across the state this weekend.

Day 1 of the A-AA Region I tournament was held on Friday at the Fairmont Armory. Semifinals are set for 10 a.m. tomorrow with the championship matches at 2 pm.

Wrestlers from Berkeley Springs, Cameron, East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Frankfort, Hundred, Keyser, Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Paden City, Petersburg, Ritchie County, St. Mary’s, Tyler Consolidated, Wheeling Central & Weir all participated.

Here is the full list of results from the quarterfinal round.

