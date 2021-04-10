Advertisement

Baylor storms back to down WVU in Game 1, 6-3

Bears scored 5 runs in the 8th
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia held a 3-1 lead until the eighth inning however Baylor broke for 5 runs in the frame to come back and down the Mountaineers, 6-3.

The two will play again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Shortstop Mikey Kluska went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning. Senior infielder Kevin Brophy smacked his sixth home run of the year with a 2 run shot in the fourth to put West Virginia up 3-0.

Jackson Wolf held the Bears in check through the first seven innings but left the game in the eighth after allowing 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.

