Baylor storms back to down WVU in Game 1, 6-3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia held a 3-1 lead until the eighth inning however Baylor broke for 5 runs in the frame to come back and down the Mountaineers, 6-3.

The two will play again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Shortstop Mikey Kluska went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning. Senior infielder Kevin Brophy smacked his sixth home run of the year with a 2 run shot in the fourth to put West Virginia up 3-0.

Jackson Wolf held the Bears in check through the first seven innings but left the game in the eighth after allowing 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.

